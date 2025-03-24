Capture Qutub Shahi Tombs: HMDA’s World Heritage Day photo contest

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited photography and heritage enthusiasts to participate in a photography contest celebrating the architectural grandeur of Qutub Shahi Tombs on the occasion of World Heritage Day.

The contest, themed “Architectural Marvel,” aims to highlight the rich history and intricate design of the iconic monument.

The submission deadline is April 15 and entries must be uploaded via the Google Form. Only original photographs of Qutub Shahi Tombs with minimal editing are allowed, while excessive filters, Photoshop edits, or object removals will lead to disqualification.

Images must be submitted in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format with a maximum file size of 20 MB.

Selected entries will be featured on HMDA’s official social media platforms on April 18.

The Qutub Shahi Tombs are situated in Ibrahim Bagh, near the renowned Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, India. This site contains the tombs and mosques built by the rulers of the Qutb Shahi dynasty. The smaller tombs feature single-storey galleries, while the larger ones are two-storied. Each tomb houses a sarcophagus at its centre, which covers the actual burial vault located in a crypt below.

The domes were originally adorned with blue and green tiles, though only a few fragments remain today. In 2014, UNESCO included the monument on its “tentative list” for World Heritage status, alongside other regional sites, under the name “Monuments and Forts of the Deccan Sultanate.”