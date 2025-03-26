KTR, 2 others booked for ‘misleading’ info on Class 10 paper leak

Hyderabad: The Nalgonda police here registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and two others on Tuesday, March 25, for allegedly falsely accused three of leaking Class 10 exam papers.

Along with KTR, the party social media in charges Manne Krishank and Konatham Dileep Kumar have also been named in the FIR.

The complainants – Nakrekal municipal chairman Rajitha Srinivas Goud, Nakirekanti Narender, and Uggidi Seenu – have filed three separate cases against the BRS leaders for making false allegations against them and sharing them on social media platforms. It may be recalled that Krishank and Dileep have both been booked and arrested earlier by the Hyderabad police in different cases.

Krishank has been named as the prime accused in the case. On March 24, Krishank shared a post on X where he alleged Congress leaders had forced a private school to leak the Class 10 first-day question paper through WhatsApp groups. “While 15 people have been involved, only 6 have been arrested. Right Hand of Congress MLA is not named in the FIR under the Government’s pressure,” Krishank wrote on X.

🚨A Shocking Case of SSC Paper Leak as well as Nexus for Top Rankings –



Congress leaders involved with Private School Management to send the SSC 10th Class Examination First Day Question paper through Whatsapp Groups…



While 15 people have been involved,

only 6 have been… pic.twitter.com/XHBScJBrY7 — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) March 24, 2025

The police complaints stated that the BRS working president KTR shared the post on X without cross-checking the facts. The Nalgonda police have registered an FIR under sections 353(1)(c) and 353(2) of the BNS.