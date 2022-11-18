Case filed against Moradabad college peon for making obscene videos

Moradabad: A case has been filed against the peon of a college in Moradabad for making obscene videos of girl students and female professors by hiding a mobile phone inside the women’s toilet.

After the complaint was filed, the police assured that strict action will be taken against the culprit. A female professor at the KGK College, Moradabad, has filed a complaint against the peon of the college, who made obscene videos of girl students and the female professor of the college by hiding a mobile inside the women’s toilet. The case was uncovered when the female professor recovered a mobile from inside the toilet.

In her complaint filed at the Majhola police station in Moradabad, the female professor informed that on November 10, when she was on her way to the toilet, Rajesh Kumar, a peon at the college came out of the female toilet. The women professor grew sceptical of the incident.

Meanwhile, while using the toilet, the professor found a mobile phone hidden inside the toilet, with the recording on.

Th female professor further informed that when she took the mobile in her possession and checked the gallery, there were several obscene videos of many college students and female professors in it, which were being recorded on the mobile.

Also Read Jharkhand CM questions ED over its claim on illegal mining case

The female professor further in her statement said that when she checked the phone thoroughly, it turned out to be of Rajesh Kumar, the peon, who is working part-time in the college.

The female professor first informed about the incident to the principal and the management of the college. Later, a complaint was lodged at the Majhola police station in Moradabad.

Informing about the case, the Moradabad police have said that on the complaint of the female professor an FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

Speaking on the incident, the Senior Superintendent of Moradabad Police (SSP), Hemraj Meena said, “The matter is being investigated. So far, no trace of the videos made by the accused surfacing online, have been found”.

The SSP however confirmed that the obscene videos have been found on the mobile and are being investigated.

The Moradabad police assured that after the investigation, the accused will be arrested and strict action will be taken against him.