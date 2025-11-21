Case filed in Bengaluru over ‘electoral fraud’ in Mahadevapura voter rolls

Seeking a complete, impartial, and fair investigation, Vinoda requested that police probe the alleged forgery and falsification of the Mahadevapura voter rolls prior to the 2024 elections.

Bengaluru: Police have registered a case of electoral fraud based on a complaint lodged by a woman who alleged large-scale inclusion of fake voters in the Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency voter rolls ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Y Vinoda (39), resident of Nallurhalli in Bengaluru, complained to the police on Wednesday.

She alleged that unidentified officials and private individuals had fraudulently inserted fake names into the constituency’s electoral rolls.

Vinoda said a substantial number of fake voters were added to the Mahadevapura voter list during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency, which she claimed appeared to have subverted the public mandate.

She further alleged that such large-scale manipulation would not have been possible without the active involvement of certain government officials, members of the political party that allegedly benefited, and other unidentified private individuals.

She described the alleged voter list fraud as a serious issue affecting democratic processes.

She demanded legal action against all those involved in this case.

Police said they have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

