Case filed on YSRCP MP for ‘Congress govt will fall in Telangana’ remark

Hyderabad: A case was registered against YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy at the Jubilee Hills police station on Tuesday, February 6, for his “Congress government in Telangana will fall in three months” remark in the Parliament.

The case was registered by the police after a complaint by TPCC spokesperson Kalva Sujatha.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, he said that the people of Andhra Pradesh will never trust a ‘spineless’ party like the Congress.

“This is the reason why Congress got fewer votes than NOTA in 2019,” he remarked.

He also blamed the grand old party for bifurcating erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in an “unscientific” manner. “The Congress played a detrimental role in AP’s history,” he added.

“….People of Telangana have taught a lesson to them…Congress party has not come to power in Telangana, even after bifurcating the state….Now, after 10 years, they told so many lies and they have come to power in Telangana…..It is only a matter of time….government will fall…” he remarked.

He also targetted Manickam Tagore, the Andhra Pradesh AICC in charge in the speech.

The MP’s remarks come at a time when the Congress is gearing up to create a dent in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of YS Sharmila, the former chief of the YSRTP.

Sharmila, the sister of YSRCP chief and AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been in attack mode against the ruling party since her promotion to the APCC chief role.

Her emergence as an anti Jagan leader is not sitting well with the YSRCP as a debate on their father, former chief minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s legacy is now happening in Andhra Pradesh.