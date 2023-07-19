Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen is ‘absconding’, says Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: The Chatrinaka police cited Chikoti Praveen, the casino organizer who is now also claiming to be raising voice for Hindutva and Hindus, as the prime accused in the firearms case registered at the police station on Sunday.

Three private security guards who had accompanied Praveen were arrested by the police for cheating and possessing weapons illegally and remanded. Praveen is declared absconding by the police. He is suspected to have fled to Goa and is hiding there.

In the remand report, the police alleged that the three private security guards Rakesh Kumar, Sunder Naik, and Ramesh Goud, were carrying short weapons and accompanying Praveen wherever he went.

“The three accused informed A1 (Chikoti Praveen) that they are not authorized to render service as armed personnel security guards to which A1 informed them that he will take care of everything in case of any untoward incident. The three accused agreed to the same and joined him,” the police stated in the remand report.

The police submitted before the court that Praveen taking advantage of the crowd escaped from the spot while three of his private security guards were arrested and weapons seized from them. The police formed two teams to trace and arrest him.

It is to be remembered that Gajwel police registered a case against Praveen for taking out a rally without permission during the recent communal disturbance that erupted after a man allegedly defiled the statue of Chatrapathi Shivaji. The Thailand police had caught Praveen at a casino in a hotel and deported him to India. The Enforcement Directorate has booked a money laundering case against him and is probing it.

After his three security guards were detained at Lal Darwaza during his visit to the temple for possessing arms and moving suspiciously, Praveen told media persons he is being targeted for raising his voice for Hindutva and Hindus.