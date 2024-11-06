Caste census will happen, says Rahul Gandhi

Nagpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said caste census will happen in the country, and asserted that the exercise will show the injustice meted out to Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis.

“Caste census will make everything clear. Everyone will come to know how much power they wield and what our role is,” Gandhi said, addressing the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur.

Caste census is a paradigm of development, Gandhi said. “We will also break the 50 per cent (reservation cap) wall,” he added.

“We have to tell the country that we are fighting to secure justice for over 90 per cent marginalised people in the country,” he said.

The Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is not just a book but a way of life, Gandhi said. When people from the RSS and BJP attack the Constitution, they are attacking the voice of the country, he added.

“You won’t find a single Dalit, OBC and Adivasi in Adani company management,” Gandhi said. “You waive off Rs 16 lakh crore debts of just 25 people, but when I speak of farmers’ loan waiver, I am attacked for changing habits of these people,” he added.