Hyderabad, get ready for a day of purrs, paws, and feline charm. The Feline Club of India (FCI) is bringing its grand Championship Cat Show 2025 to the city, promising a dazzling display of some of the finest cats in the country.

Cat shows have long been popular in the West, and India is quickly catching up. Hyderabad, with its cat cafes, pet spas, and growing love for pedigreed pets, is now at the heart of this trend. This championship is the perfect reflection of the city’s rising pet culture and Siasat.com has all the details on how you can be part of it.

When: Sunday, 5th October 2025

Time: From 11 AM onwards

Where: H.F. Convention, Pillar No. 247-248, Utkoor Mogdumpur Road, near Fish Building, Rajendranagar Mandal, Hyderabad

Tickets and Entry

This isn’t a walk-in event, you need to book your tickets in advance. Prices are:

Early Bird Single: Rs.199

Single Ticket: Rs.249

Group of 3: Rs.675

Group of 5: Rs.995

Once you book, you’ll receive a digital receipt, which works as your entry pass. Seats are limited, so booking early is the best way to avoid missing out.

For Cat Owners: Register Your Star

Got a fabulous feline at home? You can register your pet to participate in the show. Cats will compete in front of international judges, with categories covering grooming, looks, and overall personality. Participation slots are limited, and FCI requires ownership certificates or breed verification. If you think your cat has championship potential, this is the chance to let them shine.

What to expect at Cat Show 2025

This is more than a contest, it’s a full-on feline festival. Here’s a glimpse of what’s planned:

400+ Cat Participants across 13+ Breeds Expert Talks on grooming, health, and breed standards International Judges for a fair competition 80+ Pet Brands with exciting gifts and offers Nutrition and Health Check Zones for your pets Indian Native Breeds on display Pet Adoption Drive : meet adorable cats waiting for a loving home Fun Area for Kids with activities and games Photography Booths for those Insta-worthy moments 6,000+ Pet Lovers expected to gather under one roof Add to that trophies, gift hampers, interactive brand stalls, and you’ve got a celebration that blends education, entertainment, and cuteness overload.

Tips for Visitors

Book Early: Tickets sell out quickly.

Keep Your Ticket Receipt Handy: A digital copy is enough.

Plan for Kids: The event has family-friendly activities.

Arrive on Time: There’s plenty to explore, so make a day of it.

Why Hyderabad Can’t Miss This

The Cat Show isn’t just an exhibition, it’s a celebration of the city’s cat culture. From grooming tips and health advice to fun family activities, it promises something for everyone. For pet parents, it’s a proud moment; for animal lovers, pure joy. Mark your calendars on 5th October 2025, Hyderabad will be the purr-fect place to be.