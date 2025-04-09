CAT orders IAS officer Ronald Rose to be allocated to Telangana

Hyderabad: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued orders to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), re-allocating D Ronald Rose to Telangana cadre.

After the bifurcation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the DoPT had allocated officers from All India Services (AIS) to AP and Telangana. Seven AIS officers had approached the CAT, claiming that the DoPT had not considered their domicile status while allocating them.

In October 2024, the DoPT had turned down the requests of the seven AIS officers and had asked them to report to the state cadre they were allocated to. The AIS officers approached the High Court, which had directed the DoPT to consider the requests of the AIS officers. However, the DoPT went on to allocate the officers as per its mandate.

Ronald Rose had to report to AP cadre, where he has been serving till now.

Meanwhile, Siva Sankar Loheti, IAS officer had opted for AP cadre, but was allocated to Telangana cadre. On March 1, CAT had overturned DoPT’s orders allocating Siva Sankar to Telangana. Once again Siva Sankar approached CAT on contempt of court’s order.

Despite the standing counsel representing DoPT requesting the tribunal for some more time, CAT ordered DoPT to comply with its earlier order within 4 weeks.

The contention of some of these AIS officers was that their birth place, education and other domicile factors were not taken into consideration while allocating them, which was done erroneously based on their address of correspondence.

The CAT order could have implications for other AIS officers who were allocated to the state cadres against their choice and domicile status as per their claim.