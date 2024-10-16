Telangana HC refuses to stay IAS officers’ plea against Center reallocation order

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, October 16, refused to stay the Center’s order over the cadre allocation of 5 IAS officers to the other Telugu state.
Earlier the 4 Telangana officers had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), demanding a stay on the Centre’s decision to send them back to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.
1 IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh had also appealed against the Center’s order attaching her to the Telangana cadre.
(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)