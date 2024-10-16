Telangana HC refuses to stay IAS officers’ plea against Center reallocation order

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, October 16, refused to stay the Center’s order over the cadre allocation of 5 IAS officers to the other Telugu state.

Earlier the 4 Telangana officers had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), demanding a stay on the Centre’s decision to send them back to the Andhra Pradesh cadre.

1 IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh had also appealed against the Center’s order attaching her to the Telangana cadre.

Also Read Telangana IAS officers’ petition to stay AP cadre allocation orders rejected

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)