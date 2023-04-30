Cattle smuggling: Delhi court sends Anubrata Mondal’s daughter to judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Sunday sent TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal to judicial custody till May 12 in a money laundering case related to alleged cattle smuggling at the India-Bangladesh border.

The judge sent Sukanya to jail after she was produced before the court on expiry of her three-day custodial interrogation.

ED’s Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana told the court that the accused was not required for further investigation.

A primary school teacher in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Sukanya Mondal was arrested on April 26 by the ED after questioning.

Her father is already in judicial custody in connection with the case.

The ED has filed two charge sheets in the cattle smuggling case till now and has attached assets worth a total of Rs 20.25 crore.