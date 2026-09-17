Cattle trader Ali robbed, assaulted in UP’s Kaushambi

Kaushambi: Local strongmen in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district allegedly robbed and assaulted a Muslim buffalo trader, with a video of the incident triggering widespread outrage.

In a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, September 16, the victim, Afshar Ali, can be seen being roughed up by a man who pushed him off his bike. The unidentified assailant is heard repeatedly ordering Ali to “repent” for his supposed actions.

“Tauba kar,” the man said and continued beating him. In the clip, the man is seen slapping Ali even after he said “Tauba” while bystanders attempted to intervene and stop him.

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Ali claimed that the assailant told him, “You earn so much, can’t you even treat us to some liquor?” and began beating him. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Karari police station near the Jamdua area, while Ali was returning from his in-laws’ house.

Local strongmen in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district allegedly robbed and assaulted a buffalo trader, with a video of the incident triggering widespread outrage.



In a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, September 15, the victim, Afshar Ali, can be seen being roughed up by… pic.twitter.com/ua4off8Lbh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 17, 2026

Other strongmen joined the assailant and severely assaulted him, Ali said, adding that they reportedly took Rs 4,500 from him and fled the scene.

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UP Police respond

Ali approached the Karari police and has alleged that no action has been taken since his complaint was filed. He met with the Kaushambi Superintendent as well, appealing for justice and demanding stringent action against the attackers.

Responding to the video of the attack, Kaushambi Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with an investigation underway.

“A case has been registered at the local police station under relevant sections and further legal proceedings are underway,” the police statement read.