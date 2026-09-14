BJP worker’s video shows Muslims opposing Ganesh Visarjan

Mumbai: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and Mumbai resident released a video showcasing Muslims as a community against Hindu festivals.

It shows “model” Manish Bhanushali, dressed in a white ensemble, sporting a long beard and a Marathi topi, telling a person portraying a Muslim man that this year’s Ganesh visarjan (Ganesh immersion) procession will pass through his locality.

“Iss saal nahi hoga. Tere Bappa ko iss saal doosri gali se leke jaana. (Not this year).”

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“Bhai rivaaz hai, kaise todenge? (How can we break our traditions?) asks Bhanushali.

“Todna hoga, varna mere bacche tereko kaat dalenge (You have to, or be ready to get cut into pieces).”

A BJP worker and Mumbai resident released a video showcasing Muslims as a community against Hindu festivals.



It shows Manish Bhanushali, dressed in a white ensemble, sporting a long beard and a Marathi topi, telling a person portraying a Muslim man that this year's Ganesh… pic.twitter.com/Lxm04E2AW5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 14, 2026

‘We respect all religions,’ says Bhanushali

The video was posted on Bhanushali’s Instagram account with a caption saying the video is “only for entertainment purposes.”

The caption read, “This reel has been created solely for entertainment purposes. We sincerely respect all religions and communities. It is not our intention to hurt anyone’s religious or personal sentiments. If anyone has been offended by this reel, we sincerely apologize. Spread love!

Another actor, purportedly portraying an aide of the Muslim man, attempts to attack Bhanushali, but he overpowers him.

The video pushes a communal narrative that Muslims are against Hindu festivals and Hindus should not tolerate it and should confront, and resort to violence if needed.

Ganesh Chaturthi is Maharastra’s biggest Hindu festivals. It has largely remained an inclusive festival, with people from different religions visitng pandals and taking part in the celebrations, including the visarjan. In the last few years, Hindutva forces have tried to push anti-Muslim story.

Also Read Hindutva group pressures man to say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, he refuses

Manish Bhanushali and Aryan Khan

In 2021, Manish Bhanushali alleged he informed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) about a rave party on a cruise ship where Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, was partying with his friend. In an interview with NDTV, Bhanushali said that he had received a “tip off” from a “friend” about the alleged he received a “tip off” from a friend of his friends about the party.

Aryan Khan was cleared of all drug charges in May 2022.