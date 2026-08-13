Caught fast asleep at house he robbed, Hyderabad thief goes viral

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old man was caught sleeping in the house he allegedly robbed in Hyderabad’s Balapur on Thursday, August 13.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which the thief is seen sleeping inside the house after committing the theft. The man was identified as Furqan.

“I came here late in the night. I remember stealing two phones and gold jewellery. I don’t remember what time I broke into the house,” he told the victim, who walked into the house and began recording a video.

An 18-year-old man was caught sleeping in a house after committing a theft in Balapur police limits on Thursday, August 13.



A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which the thief is seen sleeping inside the house after committing the theft. The thief was… pic.twitter.com/S9I38L4J1r — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 13, 2026

Furqan said he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the break-in. He later apologised to the family before being let off.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Balapur Police confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint was filed in this regard and hence there was no action taken against Furqan.