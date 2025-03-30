CBI arrests 5 Hyderabad IT officials, one chartered accountant for tax fraud

The IT officials allegedly misused data from the Income Tax Department about taxpayers who claimed high refunds and used this information to issue notices and initiate inquiries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th March 2025 3:46 pm IST
CBI arrests 5 Hyderabad IT officials, one chartered accountant for tax fraud
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six income tax officials, including five Hyderabad-based – two income tax inspectors, three senior tax assistants and a private person who works as a chartered accountant – on allegations of cheating the Income Tax Assesses and obtaining undue advantage for themselves.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The three accused senior tax officials work in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Aayakar Bhawan and Kondapur.

The IT officials allegedly misused data from the Income Tax Department about taxpayers who claimed high refunds and used this information to issue notices and initiate inquiries.

MS Creative School

The accused IT officials contacted the assessors over the phone and threatened them with hefty penalties.

They allegedly obtained an undue advantage in the accounts of the accused chartered accountant and got the same transferred into their accounts.

The CBI conducted search operations at the premises of the accused officials at six places in Hyderabad, which led recovery of some incriminating documents.

A case has been filed and further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th March 2025 3:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button