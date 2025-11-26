CBI arrests man for setting up fake call center, cheating US nationals

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one person accused of operating an illegal call centre that targeted US nationals.

Vikas Kumar Nimar had been on the run since September 2024. According to CBI, he allegedly setup and ran the centres under the name VC Infometrix Pvt Ltd.

A case was registered last year and as part of the investigations, searches were conducted in Pune, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

Nimar, hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested at his residence on November 20. Nearly Rs 14 lakh cash, mobile phones and incriminating documents were recovered.

The CBI said another illegal call centre allegedly operated by Nimar was also busted and 52 laptops containing digital evidence related to the scam were seized.

In an X post, the US Embassy in India stated that American and Indian agencies are working together to dismantle international networks and prevent future scams.

“India’s Central Bureau of Investigation has dismantled an illegal call center targeting U.S. nationals and arrested a key operative in the transnational cybercrime network. Through coordinated intelligence and decisive action, our agencies are working together to dismantle international networks to prevent future scams and keep our citizens safe. Thank you for your continued support,” read the X post.