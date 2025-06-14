CBI arrests two for extorting nearly Rs 90L from NEET UG aspirants

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two persons for extorting money from NEET UG 2025 aspirants under the guise of manipulating exam scores.

The two accused have been identified as Sandeep Shah of Solapur and Salim Patel of Navi Mumbai.

According to the CBI, Shah and Patel assured the families of these aspirants, claiming they had “connections” in the National Testing Agency (NTA) and could “fix” scores in exchange for money.

They demanded Rs 90 lakh but settled with Rs 87.5 lakh. Shah conducted the meetings at the ITC Grand Central hotel in Mumbai while Patel was a part of the fraudulent network.

The accused allegedly guaranteed the families they would receive the upscaled scores six hours before the official result was released.

Electronic evidence detailed candidate roll numbers, admit cards, OMR sheets, and hawala-based financial transactions.

The Special CBI Court in Mumbai originally remanded them in police custody until June 13, before subsequently extending the remand till June 16. The CBI stated that no NTA officials were found to be involved in the case.