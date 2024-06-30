CBI books 3 Customs officials at Hyderabad airport for corruption

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against three accused including then two Superintendents and one Inspector of Customs posted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad on allegations of conspiracy and corruption.

It was alleged that on March 16, 2024, CISF, RGIA, Hyderabad intercepted two private persons of two private companies including a loader, while exchanging foreign currency, of various countries equivalent to Rs 2,93,425 with Indian currencies, from a private person and his son, both residents of Bahadurpura, Hyderabad who were carrying Indian currency of various denominations valuing Rs 4,04,380.

It was further alleged that the said foreign currencies were given to private persons by three accused officials of Customs Department posted at RGIA, Hyderabad which they had obtained from international passengers as undue advantage in lieu of not imposing custom duty or imposing a lesser custom duty. It was also alleged that these public servants were adopting this modus operandi on a regular basis.

CBI conducted searches at four places, including three at Hyderabad and one at Delhi which led to recovery of the incriminating documents.

Further investigation into the case in underway.