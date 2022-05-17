CBI conducts raids at Chidambaram’s properties

It has been alleged that P Chidambaram helped Chinese nationals get visas by flouting rules

Updated: 17th May 2022 9:51 am IST
Former Union Finance Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at nine locations belonging to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram and his father, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram in connection with a fresh case of visas issued to Chinese nationals for illegal gratification.

According to sources, the probe agency is conducting raids in Odisha, Karnataka, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

“The new case in which raids are being conducted is related to foreign remittance and companies and it was registered a few days back. The dealing took place in 2010-2014. During this period funds were received and sent abroad by or at the instruction of Chidambaram,” said a source.

It has been alleged that senior Chidambaram allegedly helped Chinese nationals get visas by flouting rules. A project was going on in Punjab for which Chidambaram helped them in getting visas.

The raids started at 8 a.m. and are continuing. The CBI is also recording the statements of the persons who are at the house of Chidambaram.

