CBI court in Hyderabad jails SBI staffer for 2 yrs in Rs 50 lakh loan fraud

Hyderabad: A CBI court in Hyderabad sentenced a computer operator at SBI in Chandulal Baradari Branch to two years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 36,000 in a bank fraud case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on May 1, 2002, against Chalapathi Rao and three others. According to the investigation agency, between 1996 and 2000, the trio entered into a criminal conspiracy with PP Krishna Rao, the then SBI branch manager.

They approved and took loans worth Rs 50 lakh using forged papers and benefited financially from it.

Following completion of the investigation, three charge sheets were filed on December 31, 2004.

Chalapathi Rao has been absconding since 2005. He was arrested on August 4 this year at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Conducting a speedy trial, the CBI court convicted and sentenced Rao on Friday.