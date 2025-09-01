CBI enquiry on Kaleshwaram a conspiracy to dry up Telangana, claims KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, September 1, alleged that handing over the Kaleshwaram project investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is a conspiracy to dry up Telangana.

“It is not just an attack on KCR but a conspiracy to dry up the project and divert Godavari waters to Andhra Pradesh,” the former Telangana minister said.

The Sircilla MLA’s remark comes a day after Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced a CBI probe into the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

He announced the party will go on a two-day protest across the state. Following this, several BRS leaders took to the streets in Telangana as part of the protest.

CBI inquiry in Kaleshwaram project

Announcing a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project, CM Revanth said that it is appropriate to hand over the probe to the central investigation agency as it concerns inter-state issues as well as central and state government departments.

Central government organisations and also financial institutions are involved in project design, construction and financing, he said at the Assembly.

“Therefore, the House is deciding to hand over the investigation of this case to the CBI with the permission of the Speaker. Because there are many issues involved in this and also matters fit for inquiry, our government is issuing orders for CBI inquiry,” he said.

“The reports of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the judicial commission have underscored the need for an in-depth and more comprehensive probe into various issues concerning the project,” he said.

The judicial commission in its report has identified several defects and irregularities which are fit for taking criminal action, he said. As per the NDSA report, the defects in planning, design and quality control have been found to be the reasons for the failure of the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project, the CM said.

He said the government has so far paid Rs 49,835 crore towards payment of principal and interest on the loan taken for the Kaleshwaram project, with total interest of Rs 29,956 crore and principal amount paid was Rs 19,879 crore.

He said he pursued with the Central government and got a debt restructure of over 26,000 crore.

With inputs from PTI