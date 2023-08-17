CBI facilitates return of gold smuggler facing Interpol red notice from Saudi

New Delhi: CBI coordinated with the NIA to bring back an alleged gold smuggler, who was facing an Interpol red notice, from Saudi Arabia, officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Central Bureau of Investigation said its Global Operations Centre, through Interpol channels, has facilitated the return of Mohabbat Ali, a Red Notice Subject, in coordination with the National Investigation Agency and INTERPOL NCB-Riyadh.

“He was brought to India from Saudi Arabia on 17.08.2023. The said Red Notice Subject was wanted by the NIA,” a CBI spokesperson said.

He said the Interpol red notice was issued on September 13, 2021 based on a request by the NIA.

“A case for conspiring for illegal smuggling of gold bars from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia into India was registered against Ali by the NIA,” he added.