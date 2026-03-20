CBI grills Anil Ambani for 2nd consecutive day in Rs 2,929 crore SBI fraud case

New Delhi: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani was interrogated by the CBI here for seven hours on Friday, March 20, for the second day in a row in connection with the alleged Rs 2,929.05 crore SBI fraud case.

The CBI had registered an FIR on August 21, 2025, following a complaint filed by SBI over allegations of fraud to the tune of Rs 2,929.05 crore on the public sector bank, in which Reliance Communications Limited, Anil D. Ambani and others, including unknown public servants, are accused.

During the investigation of this case, the CBI had summoned accused Anil Ambani for interrogation on Thursday at the CBI Head Office in Delhi. Since the interrogation remained incomplete on Thursday, he was summoned again to the CBI office on Friday, a senior official said.

A criminal case was registered against Reliance Communications Limited, Anil D Ambani and others unknown including unknown public servants on the complaint dated August 18, 2025 from the State Bank of India (SBI) which is the lead bank in the consortium of 11 banks– Bank of India, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, e-Corporation Bank, Canara Bank, e-Syndicate Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank Limited, and e-Oriental Bank of Commerce that had extended loans to the Anil Ambani group.

The complaint is based on a forensic audit report that alleges large-scale diversion and misutilization of loan funds through interlinked and circuitous transactions among group entities during the period 2013-17, resulting in wrongful loss of Rs 2929.05 crore to SBI out of total exposure of Rs 19, 694.33 crore involving 17 public sector banks, according to an official statement.

Subsequent to the registration of the case, separate complaints were received from Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

Further, another case has been registered against Reliance Communications Limited, Anil D Ambani and others unknown, including unknown public servants, on February 25, 2026, on the basis of a complaint dated February 24, 2026, received from Bank of Baroda, which includes exposure of e-Dena Bank and e-Vijaya Bank, the statement explained.

Also, another case has been registered against Reliance Communications Limited, its directors Anil D Ambani, Manjari Ashok Kacker and others unknown, including unknown public servants, on March 5, 2026, on the basis of a complaint dated February 2, 2026, received from Punjab National Bank, which includes exposure of e-United Bank of India.

The CBI obtained search warrants from the court of the Special Judge for the CBI, Mumbai and conducted searches at two official premises of Reliance Communications Limited, residential premises of Anil D Ambani, all in Mumbai, on August 23, 2025. Several incriminating documents were taken into possession during the searches, the statement added.