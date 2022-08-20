CBI is being used to strangulate opposition: Kanhaiya Kumar

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th August 2022 8:52 pm IST
Kanhaiya to address public meeting in Hyderabad
Photo: IANS

Nagpur: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation was being misused by the Union government to “strangulate” the opposition.

Kumar was here to take part in a function organized by the Congress to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi. To a question, he said probe agencies such as the CBI are meant to protect the country, but the present BJP-led Union government was misusing it to protect its power.

The CBI was being used to strangulate the opposition, the Congress leader said.

On Friday, the central agency raided Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence and 30 other locations over allegations of corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

