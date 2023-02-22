CBI should immediately arrest Manish Sisodia in ‘snooping’ case: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday demanded the CBI immediately arrest AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Feedback Unit “snooping” case, and probe Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “role” in it.

The BJP’s reaction came after the Centre cleared the way for registering a new case against Sisodia by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI.

The people of Delhi “welcome” the sanction accorded to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia in the case related to alleged collection of “political intelligence” through a city government department, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.

“We demand that the CBI immediately arrest Sisodia. And the real accused of the snoopgate Arvind Kejriwal should also be probed,” he said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday conveyed to Delhi’s Lt Governor’s office that it has granted sanction to prosecute Sisodia under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (powers to police for investigating a public servant).

Slamming the Centre over the move, Sisodia said more “frivolous” cases will be filed against AAP leaders as the party marches ahead.

The CBI had said it found during its preliminary inquiry that the Feedback Unit (FBU), set up by the Delhi government ostensibly to check corruption, allegedly collected “political intelligence”. The agency had recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.

The AAP dispensation had proposed setting up the FBU in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do “trap cases”, the CBI report said.

Sachdeva said the FBU creation and its functioning was not a matter of “simple corruption” but a “serious” issue related to national security since the unit was allegedly spying on the central government, LG House, other political parties and media houses.

The working president of Delhi BJP also claimed that the FBU reports were reaching directly to the chief minister and his role also needs to be probed by the CBI.

Delhi BJP Media cell head Harish Khurana alleged that there was no record of the secret service fund at the disposal of the FBU and no one knows how that money was spent.