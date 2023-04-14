Delhi Excise scam case: CBI summons Arvind Kejriwal for questioning

The CBI called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday (April 16).

The summons comes as AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is being held in connection with the same investigation, and other arrests have been made by investigators.

Kejriwal has also been summoned by the Goa Police for an alleged defacement of public property, for which he must appear for questioning on April 27. The CBI has summoned the chief minister for the first time in the case, despite the BJP’s claims that Kejriwal was the brains behind the alleged fraud.

Kejriwal stated that all AAP leaders must be prepared to go to jail as the Election Commission formally recognised the party as a national party.