CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15; board announces datesheet

For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 21st November 2024 12:15 am IST

New Delhi: The board exams for class 10 and 12 will begin from February 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.

In a late night notification, the board announced that the class 10 exams will conclude on March 18 while class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025.

“Sufficient gap has been given between two subjects. The datesheet has been prepared by keeping in mind at least 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects opted by a student fall on the same date,” CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

