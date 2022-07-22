CBSE class 12 results announced

Updated: 22nd July 2022 10:36 am IST
New Delhi: The results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 released today. Over 92 percent students passed the exam.

The board gave 30 percent weightage to first term marks whereas, second term marks were given 70 percent weightage for theory papers.

For practical papers, the board gave equal weightage to both the terms.

Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent, the CBSE said.

Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, the board said.

In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.

With inputs from PTI

