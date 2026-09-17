CBSE opposes Class 6 exemption from 3hree-language rule

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 17, asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider implementing its policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 6 students from the next academic session starting 2027.

CBSE, represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, told the bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that it would consider the suggestion.

The CBSE, in its note submitted to the bench, however, had said that extending the existing relaxation in the implementation of the three-language framework to students currently enrolled in Class 6 may not be feasible, saying that such a move could create learning gaps and delay the rollout of the policy.

Justice Bagchi, at the outset, said that just to comfort the children, the CBSE should consider deferring the implementation of the three-language policy from the next academic year.

If the students, who are in Class 6 at present, want to study three languages from this year, they can also be allowed, Justice Bagchi added.

Bench holds that its decisions made without prejudice

ASG Bhati took note of the suggestions mooted by the bench and said that she will come back on Wednesday after deliberating the issues with the officials concerned.

The bench said its suggestions were without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties and the real issues may be decided later.

The law officer informed the bench that the CBSE has constituted a committee on September 16 to facilitate and monitor implementation of the three-language framework in Classes VI to X in affiliated schools.

Committee tasked to review language policy

The committee is chaired by Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, Director, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. Its members include NCERT Secretary Rajeev Kumar, CBSE Director (Academics) Dr Praggya M Singh, KVS Additional Commissioner (Academics) Chandana Mandal and NVS Deputy Commissioner Somvir Poonia, the CBSE said in its note.

The Committee has been tasked with reviewing the language options currently offered by schools, assessing the availability of suitably qualified language teachers and examining the availability of textbooks, digital content and other learning resources. It will also recommend measures to address implementation bottlenecks, it said.

CBSE circular mandating three languages

Earlier, the Centre and the CBSE told the bench that they were working on its suggestions on implementing the policy mandating the study of three languages, including two native Indian languages, for Class 6 students.

On May 27, the top court agreed to examine a plea challenging the policy and issued notices to the Centre, the CBSE and the NCERT seeking their responses.

According to a circular issued by the CBSE, the study of three languages, including at least two native Indian languages, has been made compulsory for Class 9 students beginning July 1.

“Every student in Class 9 would study three languages. Out of the three languages, at least two would be Bhartiya Bhashas.

“Examples of Bhartiya Bhashas: Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, etc. Examples of non-native languages: English, French, German, Arabic, Spanish, etc.,” the CBSE had said in its statement.

Some relaxation for Classes 7, 8 and 9

Two Indian languages have been made mandatory for Class 6, with some relaxations for Classes 7, 8 and 9 students, who were studying two non-native languages.

The move is part of the CBSE’s alignment of its scheme of studies with the National Education Policy-2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education-2023.

According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

“With effect from July 1, 2026, for Class 9, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages,” the circular said.

The board said till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class 9 students shall use Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language.

The CBSE said that to keep the focus on learning and reduce any undue pressure on students, no board examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class 10 level.

It also asked schools to update their R3 language offerings for Classes 6 to 9 on the OASIS portal by June 30.