CBSE results announced: Check out details here

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results on Monday, May 13.

Students can check the results at the official websites cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in by entering their name and roll number.

16,21,224 students appeared for the 12th board exam, out of which 14,26,420 students passed the exam with an overall pass percentage of 87.98, which is an improvement as compared to last year’s 87.33 percent.

In the 10th board examination, a total of 22,38,827 candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 20,95,467 have passed with an overall pass percentage of 93.60.

Also Read SSC exam results: 33 students of MS Creative School get perfect score

How to check CBSE Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage lick on the class 10 or class 12 result link.

Step 3: Log-in using credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future use.