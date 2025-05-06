CBT results out for Telangana’s 2,322 nursing officer vacancies

Hyderabad: The recruitment process for 2,322 nursing officer (staff nurse) posts accelerated as theTelangana Health Department releases the results of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held on November 23, 2024.

As per the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), 40,423 candidates appeared for the exam out of 42,244 applicants.

The final answer key has been published after reviewing objections raised against the preliminary key, which was released on November 28, 2024. The corrected key has now been declared as final, and normalised marks have been made available on the board’s official website.

The board clarified that these normalised marks may differ from the original scores, as outlined in the notification issued on November 16, 2024.

The provisional merit list will be released soon. It will consider additional weightage points for candidates who have relevant work experience through contract or outsourced services in government hospitals, institutions, or health programs.