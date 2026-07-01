CCB detains Bangladeshi nationals in Bengaluru for illegal stay

Bengaluru: In a crackdown on illegal immigration and human trafficking, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has detained 12 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly staying in the city illegally after entering India through the West Bengal border. Police suspect the group was involved in an organised prostitution racket operating in parts of the city.

Among those detained are two Bangladeshi men, identified as Suheg Monsur Ali (29) and Mukal (32), while 10 women were rescued during coordinated raids carried out in the Hennur and Banaswadi areas. The women have since been produced before officials of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Police said the operation was launched after receiving intelligence that women were being trafficked from Bangladesh and pushed into commercial sexual exploitation in Bengaluru. Acting on the information, the CCB Women Protection Wing, led by ACP Dharmendra, raided multiple locations and uncovered the alleged racket.

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Investigators recovered Bangladeshi identity documents and other records from the accused. During interrogation, the detained persons reportedly admitted that they had entered India through the West Bengal border around two months ago with the assistance of agents, paying them large sums of money to cross the international border illegally.

Police further revealed that the women had been residing in Bengaluru for nearly a month and that prospective customers were allegedly contacted through social media and local intermediaries.

Officials said FRRO verification established that all 12 individuals were staying in India without valid authorisation. Deportation proceedings have been initiated after completing the required legal formalities.

Separate criminal cases have been registered at the Hennur and Banaswadi police stations. Investigators are now working to trace the interstate trafficking network and identify those who facilitated the illegal entry and exploitation of the victims.