Hyderabad: IPS officer held for forging papers to usurp house

The officer, who was serving as deputy director of Telangana State Police Academy, allegedly colluded with his brother-in-law to create fake documents

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th January 2024 6:06 pm IST
IPS Naveen Kumar arrested by CCS Hyderabad for forging documents

Hyderabad: An IPS officer, Naveen Kumar, has been taken into custody by Central Crime Station (CCS) police for his involvement in forging documents in a bid usurp a house belonging to retired IAS officer Banwar Lal.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to the complainants retired IAS officer Bhanwar Lal and his wife, they had rented out their house in Begumpet to the officer’s brother-in-law Orsu Simbasiva Rao, 53. Rao lived there with his wife Orsu Roopa Dimple, 53. There had been an ongoing dispute between the complainant and his tenants since 2022 after the complainant filed a suit for eviction of the couple from the house.

Also Read
Woman’s body found burning in Moinabad was a case of suicide, say police

It was alleged that Naveen Kumar (IPS), who is currently deputy director of Telangana State Police Academy, colluded with the couple to create fake documents of the aforementioned house with the intention to usurp it or demand money from the complainant.

MS Education Academy

On November 17, Bhanwar Lal approached the police and based on his complaint a case was filed under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 r/w 32 IPC against the couple and the IPS officer.

While as Simbasiva and his wife were arrested on December 22 and produced before a court for judicial remand, Naveen Kumar was arrested on Wednesday.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th January 2024 6:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button