Hyderabad: IPS officer held for forging papers to usurp house

Hyderabad: An IPS officer, Naveen Kumar, has been taken into custody by Central Crime Station (CCS) police for his involvement in forging documents in a bid usurp a house belonging to retired IAS officer Banwar Lal.

According to the complainants retired IAS officer Bhanwar Lal and his wife, they had rented out their house in Begumpet to the officer’s brother-in-law Orsu Simbasiva Rao, 53. Rao lived there with his wife Orsu Roopa Dimple, 53. There had been an ongoing dispute between the complainant and his tenants since 2022 after the complainant filed a suit for eviction of the couple from the house.

It was alleged that Naveen Kumar (IPS), who is currently deputy director of Telangana State Police Academy, colluded with the couple to create fake documents of the aforementioned house with the intention to usurp it or demand money from the complainant.

On November 17, Bhanwar Lal approached the police and based on his complaint a case was filed under sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 r/w 32 IPC against the couple and the IPS officer.

While as Simbasiva and his wife were arrested on December 22 and produced before a court for judicial remand, Naveen Kumar was arrested on Wednesday.