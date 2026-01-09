CCTV captures man deliberately running over puppy in Hyderabad, FIR filed

Security footage shows a vehicle slowly approaching a group of five puppies before crushing one under its wheels.

Published: 9th January 2026 6:22 pm IST
Representatives Image

Hyderabad: A man faces legal consequences after allegedly deliberately running over a puppy with his car in Hyderabad.

The incident, which is recorded on CCTV, has sparked outrage and led to a police case with support from animal welfare advocates.

The event occurred on January 2 in the Saroornagar area. Security footage shows a vehicle slowly approaching a group of five puppies before crushing one under its wheels.

A local animal caregiver, Sonali Bhowmick, confronted the accused individual identified as Shravan. He was reportedly recorded stating he did not want any dogs in the area.

The Saroornagar Police Station registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint filed with assistance from PETA India and the local caregiver. The case has been filed under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

