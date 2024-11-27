Ceasefire declared between Israel-Hezbollah after 13 months of conflict

Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced a ceasefire will be in place between Israel and Hezbollah starting from Wednesday, November 27, after more than a year of a deadly conflict that’s linked to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Biden made these remarks on Tuesday from the Rose Garden after an Israeli official on Tuesday told CNN that the country’s security cabinet approved a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The President heralded the development as “good news”.

Biden said that the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon will take effect starting at 4 am local time on Wednesday.

Netanyahu welcomes US-brokered ceasefire

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would recommend his cabinet adopt a US-brokered ceasefire agreement with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, as Israeli warplanes struck across Lebanon, killing at least 24 people.

Netanyahu previously said he would present the ceasefire to cabinet ministers, setting the stage for an end to nearly 14 months of fighting.

The deal does not affect Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, which shows no signs of easing up. “We will complete destruction of Hamas, we will make sure that Gaza will no longer be a threat, and we will bring back the residents of the north to their homes. The war will not finish until we reach all of these goals, including until we bring all the residents of the north home.”

Netanyahu thanks Biden

Netanyahu spoke with Biden “and thanked him for the involvement of the United States in obtaining the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, and for the understanding that Israel will maintain freedom of action in its enforcement,” his office said in a statement.

“The political-security cabinet approved this evening the United States’ proposal for a ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon, by a majority of 10 ministers against one opponent. Israel appreciates the contribution of the United States in the process, and maintains its right to act against any threat to its security,” the statement added.

Fundamental step, says Lebanon PM

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah during a call with the US President, Joe Biden, on Tuesday.

A series of posts on X from Mikati described the proposal as a “fundamental step towards restoring calm and stability in Lebanon and enabling displaced persons to return to their towns and cities”.

He thanked the US and France for their involvement, and reiterated his government’s commitment to “strengthen the army’s presence in the south”.

Mikati said: “While I value the joint efforts of the United States and France in reaching this understanding, I reaffirm the government’s commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701, enhancing the presence of the Lebanese Army in the South, and cooperating with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).”

Will lead to peace, India reacts to ceasefire

India welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and said it hoped that these developments will lead to “peace and stability” in the wider region.

“We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that has been announced. We have always called for de-escalation, restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. We hope these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region,” the Ministry of External Affair said in a statement.

UN, World welcome Isreal-Hezbollah ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, his spokesman said in a statement.

The UN chief hopes that this agreement can put an end to the violence, destruction and suffering the people of both countries have been experiencing, the spokesman said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Guterres urges the parties to fully respect and swiftly implement all of their commitments made under this agreement, and undertake immediate steps towards full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

The UN special coordinator for Lebanon and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) both stand ready to support the implementation of this agreement, in line with their respective mandates, the statement said.

The UK’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, called the deal to be turned into “a lasting political solution”.

Starmer in a statement said: “Today’s long overdue ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah will provide some measure of relief to the civilian populations of Lebanon and northern Israel, who have suffered unimaginable consequences during the last few months of devastating conflict and bloodshed.”

He said the UK and its allies will continue to be at the “forefront of efforts to break the ongoing cycle of violence” to achieve a “long-term, sustainable” peace in the Middle East.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that a ceasefire deal agreed between Israel and Lebanon should “open the path” for an ending of the war in Gaza.

“This agreement should open the path for a ceasefire too long awaited with regards to the incomparable suffering of the population in Gaza,” Macron said in a video posted on X.

He added that it “shows that only political courage can provide everyone in the Middle East long-term peace and stability”.

The UN special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, called the agreement a pivotal moment to restore safety and security for civilians on both sides of the Blue Line.

“This agreement marks the starting point of a critical process, anchored in the full implementation of resolution 1701 (2006),” she said in a statement.