Cebu Pacific Air announces tickets as low as Rs 40 for its 27th anniversary

On the occasion of its 27th anniversary, Philippine budget airline Cebu Pacific Air has announced its ticket will cost 27 Philippine pesos (Rs 40).

Those who book between March 6 and March 10 can enjoy travel to select domestic and international destinations from April 1 to September 30.

“From 10 am between March 6 and March 10, travellers can book their flights to select domestic and international destinations at a cost of 27 Philippine pesos one-way base fare, exclusive of surcharges and fees,” the airline said in a statement on Monday.

CEB is running a month-long series of promotions and seat sales in gratitude to its loyal customers for the past 27 years.

Also Read UAE: Demand for Umrah rises ahead of Ramzan

Apart from this, the airline is also offering a discount of 27 percent on select add-ons for convenient travelling.

Cebu Pacific Air is set to restore 100 percent of its pre-COVID network and capacity by the end of March. The airline currently flies 34 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.