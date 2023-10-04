CEC flags off cycling event in Hyderabad for voter awareness

Hyderabad: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar flagged off a cycling event-cum-walkathon as part of a voter awareness programme at Durgam Cheruvu on Wednesday.

Day 2- Hon'ble CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar & Hon'ble ECs Shri Anup Chandra Pandey and Shri Arun Goel, flagged off the events #CyclingToVote and #WalkToVote being taken up with an objective to address urban apathy & enthuse the youth about the electoral process hosted by CEO, #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/oED4Gg5MHo — CEO Telangana (@CEO_Telangana) October 4, 2023

Hundreds of people participated in the event that was organised in collaboration with Hyderabad Cycling Revolution.

The voter awareness drive will continue till October 10. The seven-day long ride is aimed at creating awareness among the people in various cities of Telangana on voting.

The cyclists will cover various cities including Jangaon, Warangal, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

This was followed by a review meeting with collectors, superintendents/commissioners of police and senior officials of all the districts.

The district collectors will likely display presentations on their poll preparedness during the meeting.

On Thursday, the CEC team is expected to interact with state icons, differently-abled persons and young voters to promote awareness and participation in the democratic process.

The team will subsequently hold a crucial meeting with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Director-General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar to discuss poll preparedness.

Meanwhile, a press conference has been scheduled on the last day of their visit.

17 membered delegation arrived in Hyderabad

A 17-member delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in the city on Tuesday to assess poll preparedness in Telangana.

As part of its three-day visit, the Central Election Commission (CEC) held meetings with political parties in the afternoon.

Over 30 leaders from 10 different political parties, including the ruling BRS met the CEC officials and shared their views, besides lodging a few complaints.

During the meeting, the state Congress team led by Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the CEC to take up intensive revision of the Electoral Rolls.

This was followed by the meeting with the representatives of the enforcement agencies including the state police, central armed police force, the Excise department, and the Enforcement Directorate among others.

The CEC interacted with them on the measures to check the flow of liquor and money in the ensuing polls and discussed arrangements to be made for the smooth conduct of the elections.

(With inputs from IANS)