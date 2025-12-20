CEC Gyanesh Kumar visits heritage sites in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited several prominent historical and cultural landmarks here on Saturday, accompanied by his family.

The CEC, who arrived in the city from Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, was given a ceremonial welcome at the Golconda Fort. During the visit, officials from the Archaeological Survey of India briefed him on the historical and architectural significance of the fort, according to a press release.

Following his visit to the fort, Kumar toured Hussain Sagar and paid a visit to the Buddha statue located in the middle of the lake.

Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy, Additional CEO Lokesh Kumar, Deputy CEO Satyavani, and other election department officials accompanied the CEC during his visit to Hussain Sagar.

Kumar is scheduled to address the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Telangana at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium on Sunday, as per the release.