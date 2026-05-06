CEC orders arrest of those involved in post-poll violence in Bengal: Official

Kolkata: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed the authorities concerned to immediately arrest those involved in post-poll violence and vandalism in West Bengal, an official said on Wednesday, May 6.

The Election Commission‘s directive came after two persons were killed in alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state on Tuesday, besides scores of party offices being ransacked.

The CEC issued instructions to the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police, Kolkata police commissioner and directors general of central armed police forces, along with all district magistrates, superintendents of police and other officials, to maintain continuous patrolling in sensitive areas, he said.

“Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately,” the official said, quoting the CEC’s instruction.

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The chief election commissioner also stressed the need for swift and firm enforcement of the law, he added.

This directive came amid concerns over law and order in parts of the state, with the Election Commission closely monitoring the situation, he added.

“We have been asked to remain on high alert and ensure that any attempt to disturb peace is dealt with firmly,” a senior police officer said.

The state authorities have intensified vigil across districts, with coordinated efforts between the police and central forces to prevent any untoward incident, he added.

The assembly elections were held in West Bengal in two phases – April 23 and 29. The counting of votes took place on May 4.

The BJP sealed a landslide victory with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the TMC’s uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state.