Celebrate festivals in atmosphere of peace: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday, May 28, extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and appealed to people to celebrate all festivals with peace, harmony and brotherhood.

In a post on X, the former chief minister conveyed greetings to all Indian Muslim brothers and sisters and their families living across the world on the festival.

ईद अल अज़हा, अर्थात् आम बोलचाल की ज़ुबान में बक़रीद पर्व की दुनिया भर में रहने वाले सभी भारतीय मुस्लिम भाई-बहनों व उनके परिवार वालों को दिली मुबारकबाद तथा उनके साथ-साथ समस्त देशवासियों के ख़ुश व ख़ुशहाल ज़िन्दगी की शुभकामनायें।

सभी पर्व व त्योहार आदि पूरी शान्ति, आपसी सौहार्द और… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 28, 2026

She urged people to celebrate all festivals in an atmosphere of peace, mutual harmony and brotherhood so that the nation’s energy, strength and resources could be devoted to development and progress.

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The BSP chief also claimed that all four governments led by her in Uttar Pradesh ensured the “rule of law through law” and worked in the interest of all sections of society under the policy of “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay”.