Celebrate festivals in atmosphere of peace: Mayawati

She urged people to celebrate all festivals in an atmosphere of peace, mutual harmony and brotherhood so that the nation's energy, strength and resources could be devoted to development and progress.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2026 11:19 am IST
BSP chief Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday, May 28, extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and appealed to people to celebrate all festivals with peace, harmony and brotherhood.

In a post on X, the former chief minister conveyed greetings to all Indian Muslim brothers and sisters and their families living across the world on the festival.

She urged people to celebrate all festivals in an atmosphere of peace, mutual harmony and brotherhood so that the nation’s energy, strength and resources could be devoted to development and progress.

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The BSP chief also claimed that all four governments led by her in Uttar Pradesh ensured the “rule of law through law” and worked in the interest of all sections of society under the policy of “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay”.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2026 11:19 am IST

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