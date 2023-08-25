Celebrations at Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad home: Pics, videos

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise

Hyderabad: It’s a celebrations time for Allu Arjun as he etches his name in history by bagging the National Film Award for Best Actor. This remarkable achievement not only adds another feather to his cap but also marks a monumental milestone for the entire Telugu film industry.

Allu Arjun’s outstanding performance in “Pushpa: The Rise” has earned him the distinction of being the first actor from the Telugu cinema to be honored with a National Award in this category. The news of his victory has set his fans, loved ones, and family into a state of sheer euphoria and immense pride.

In a heartwarming show of support, his cousins, including Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej, along with his Uncle Naga Babu and producer Dil Raju, paid a personal visit to his residence in Hyderabad to extend their heartfelt congratulations. Check out some inside videos and photos of the celebrations that are going crazy viral on social media.

