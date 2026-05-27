Celebrations in Ramanagara as DKS supporters cheer possible CM elevation

Ramanagara: Amid intense political developments in Karnataka over the possible leadership change in the Congress government, supporters of DK Shivakumar erupted in celebration at Ramanagara after reports emerged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may step down following directions from the party high command.

Supporters and Youth Congress workers from Bengaluru South district gathered in Ramanagara and celebrated by bursting crackers, distributing sweets and raising slogans of “DK… DK…” in support of Shivakumar.

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Party workers described the development as a reward for Shivakumar’s decades-long loyalty and contribution to the Congress party. Many supporters emotionally stated that the “Kanakapura Bandeya” and “troubleshooter” of the Congress was finally getting an opportunity to lead the state.

Speaking during the celebrations, Congress worker Mujir said the Youth Congress had organised a grand celebration because Shivakumar had played a major role in leading the Congress to victory in 136 Assembly constituencies in the last elections.

“DK Shivakumar had always been a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post. The day for him to become CM now appears very close and we are celebrating that moment with great excitement,” he said.

Another Congress worker, Shivakumar, said the senior leader had dedicated 45 years of his life to strengthening the Congress party and deserved the top post.

“Our leader, known as the Kanakapura strongman and Congress troubleshooter, is finally getting the recognition he deserves. We are unable to express our happiness in words. We hope he receives even bigger responsibilities in the future,” he added.

Youth Congress president Chandrasagar also praised DK Shivakumar’s political journey and leadership qualities. He said lakhs of Congress workers across the state had grown politically under Shivakumar’s guidance and would continue to stand firmly behind him.

Reports of Siddaramaiah’s possible resignation have intensified political activity within the state Congress. Sources indicate that the Chief Minister is expected to hold a breakfast meeting with cabinet colleagues before taking a final decision on his resignation.

Meanwhile, party workers and supporters in several districts are closely watching developments as the Congress high command prepares for the next phase of leadership transition in Karnataka.