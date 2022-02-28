Celebrities and their love for Charminar [Photos]

From Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan, many Bollywood celebrities were spotted visiting Charminar in past

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 28th February 2022 4:57 pm IST
Celebrities and their love for Charminar [Photos]
Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal at Charminar (Twitter)

Hyderabad’s nawabi elegance has mesmerized people from across the globe including artists and filmmakers. There are many monuments in the city that spread serene vibes of the culture of Mughals and Nizams. Among all, Charminar is undoubtedly ruling the people’s minds. This beautiful four-pillared monument flashes in any person’s eyes whenever you think of Hyderabad. Celebrities are no exception.

We often see stars visiting Hyderabad for a holiday or some royal photo shoot or a big fat wedding. In this write-up, let’s have a look at all the celebrities who have visited Charminar and were left completely awestruck with its beauty and surroundings!

Bollywood Celebrities At Charminar

During the shooting of Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s Simmba in Ramoji City in Hyderabad, the leading lady Sara Ali Khan was spotted street shopping with mom Amrita Singh at Lad Bazaar, Charminar.

MS Education Academy

Vicky Kaushal had a gala time at Charminar when he visited Hyderabad during the promotions of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship in 2020. He was papped engaging with the crowd.

Actress Vidya Balan along with Ali Fazal promoted Bobby Jasoos near Charminar in 2014.

In 2013, Akshay Kumar went to Charminar to promote his film Boss.

During the shooting of her Tollywood film Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was seen enjoying her street shopping Ladbazaar.

Popularly known as the ‘wink girl’, Priya Prakash Varrier wooed Hyderabad fans when she paid a surprise visit to Charminar during her shoot in the city.

Arbaaz Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoted their film ‘Freaky Ali’ in 2016.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button