Celebrities and their love for Charminar [Photos]

Hyderabad’s nawabi elegance has mesmerized people from across the globe including artists and filmmakers. There are many monuments in the city that spread serene vibes of the culture of Mughals and Nizams. Among all, Charminar is undoubtedly ruling the people’s minds. This beautiful four-pillared monument flashes in any person’s eyes whenever you think of Hyderabad. Celebrities are no exception.

We often see stars visiting Hyderabad for a holiday or some royal photo shoot or a big fat wedding. In this write-up, let’s have a look at all the celebrities who have visited Charminar and were left completely awestruck with its beauty and surroundings!

Bollywood Celebrities At Charminar

During the shooting of Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s Simmba in Ramoji City in Hyderabad, the leading lady Sara Ali Khan was spotted street shopping with mom Amrita Singh at Lad Bazaar, Charminar.

Veteran Actor Amrita Singh and her Daughter Sara Ali Khan Spotted at Laad Bazar #charminar While Shopping.#Hyderabad #HyderabadLadBazaar pic.twitter.com/93MfMUg2Ln — taj (@tajshaik) June 12, 2018

Vicky Kaushal had a gala time at Charminar when he visited Hyderabad during the promotions of his film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship in 2020. He was papped engaging with the crowd.

Actress Vidya Balan along with Ali Fazal promoted Bobby Jasoos near Charminar in 2014.

In 2013, Akshay Kumar went to Charminar to promote his film Boss.

Boss on Top: @akshaykumar promotes Boss at Charminar in Hyderabad… pic.twitter.com/yB5Rq8PHki — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) October 11, 2013

During the shooting of her Tollywood film Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was seen enjoying her street shopping Ladbazaar.

Thankyou for all your suggestions guys.. since I had only a few hours, these are a some of the places I managed to visit on your recommendation #Charminar #Salarjungmuseum ❤️ #DayWellSpent #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/7eluQU6SgP — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) June 18, 2018

Popularly known as the ‘wink girl’, Priya Prakash Varrier wooed Hyderabad fans when she paid a surprise visit to Charminar during her shoot in the city.

Arbaaz Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoted their film ‘Freaky Ali’ in 2016.