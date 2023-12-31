Celebs create FOMO with New Year’s escapes from Switzerland to Kashmir

Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2023 4:35 pm IST
Celebs create FOMO with New Year's escapes from Switzerland to Kashmir
Celebrities are giving us major FOMO as they usher in the New Year with fabulous vacations and glamorous celebrations.

Mumbai: Celebrities are giving us major FOMO as they usher in the New Year with fabulous vacations and glamorous celebrations. . Whether it’s Kareena Kapoor skiing in Switzerland, Sonakshi Sinha exploring the wonders of Egypt, or Mira Rajput enjoying the tranquility of Bhutan, their social media is a visual treat.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

While some, like Orry and Uorfi Javed, are embracing the vibrant party scene in Goa, others like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more are jetting off to undisclosed destinations for a private celebration. Even the power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are uniting in South Africa to welcome the New Year with their adorable daughter, Vamika.

The glamour isn’t limited to international locales; Mumbai airport has been a hub of celebrity sightings with stars like Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif, and Randeep Hooda catching flights to their undisclosed holiday spots.

MS Education Academy

From Sunny Leone’s globetrotting adventures, spanning from London to Kashmir, to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s classy New Year’s Eve plans in London, it’s clear that the stars are painting the town, and the world, in their own shades of joy.

As the clock ticks towards 2024, we can’t help but envy the picturesque vacations and glamorous festivities that our beloved celebrities are sharing with us. It’s a delightful glimpse into their lives, filled with travel, love, and the promise of a brighter year ahead. Happy New Year, indeed!

Tags
Photo of Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Mumtaz Hussain Bhat Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2023 4:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button