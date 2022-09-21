Celebs extend condolences on demise of comedian Raju Srivastava

New Delhi: Celebrities expressed their grief over the demise of comedian Raju Srivastava in Delhi on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, “My brother, friend & the country’s wave of happiness, Raju Srivastava is no more. I’m deeply saddened. An artist like him is rarely seen, India hasn’t seen another like him. I pray that his soul rests in peace. My prayers are with his family and fans.”

Singer Anup Jalota shared a message video. He said, “To find a personality like Raju Srivastava is difficult. I know him since the starting days of his career. He used to consider me as an elder brother.”

He added, “I am really saddened by his death. He was such a down-to-earth person that even being successful, he was connected with his roots. He kept that simplicity till the end.”

Anup Jalota also posted a picture of himself with the comedian along with a caption.

He wrote, “I am shocked.. Comedy legend #rajushrivastav Ji is no more. You made the entire world laugh.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and posted a video along with a caption.

He wrote, “Our beloved Raju Srivastava! The whole country has stopped laughing when you left! She does not echo in giggles! What was the hurry to make God laugh! You will be missed a lot friend! That’s yours lol. That hug from the tapak. He put his hand on the shoulder and take him to the side and tell his new joke. Lmao crying car went away! Om Shanti!”

Ashoke Pandit also posted a video. He wrote, “#rajusrivastava ‘s demise is great loss not only to the entire entertainment industry but every common man whom he made to laugh and forget their problems. Raju bhai will always remain in our hearts. Heartfelt condolences to the family and near ones.”

He called Raju as the pillar of the industry in the video.

In the video, Ashok Pandit was heard saying, “we lost a pillar in the industry.”

Raju Srivastava died in Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 58, his family confirmed his death to ANI. The comedian died after 41 days of hospitalization. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at a gym. He also underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Srivastava was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

He had featured in films like ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya’ and ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’ among others.