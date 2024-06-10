Celebs who are performing Haj 2024: Mirza sisters join from Hyd

Mumbai: Every year, Muslims from around the world gather together in the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia, for the Haj pilgrimage, a key pillar of Islam.

Worshippers dressed in white ‘Ihram’ have flooded the streets Makkah. Several celebrities from across the world too are heading to the holy cities this year to perform Haj. Check out the list of stars who have confirmed their Haj trip so far.

1. Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who got separated from cricketer Shoaib Malik a few months ago, took to social media to express her anticipation and readiness for this ‘transformative experience’. In a heartfelt message, she sought forgiveness for any past wrongdoings and expressed hope that Allah accepts her prayers and guides her on this blessed path.

In an emotional Instagram post, Sania wrote: “As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings.”

She added: “I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan.”

2. Anam Mirza

Sania is accompanied by her sister Anam Mirza and cricketer Asaduddin’s son Asaduddin.

“As I embark on the most significant journey of my life, the pilgrimage to Hajj, I wanted to share few words with you. This journey is not just a physical one, but a deeply spiritual experience that I’ve been preparing for, both in heart and mind. It’s a time for reflection, repentance, and renewal of faith,” Anam wrote.

“Your support and prayers mean the world to me. I carry your love and good wishes with me as I seek forgiveness, peace, and a closer connection to Allah. I also humbly ask for forgiveness from anyone I have hurt, intentionally or unintentionally. It is my sincere hope that we can move forward with hearts unburdened”.

“I hope to return with a heart more compassionate and a spirit more humble, ready to serve and love more deeply. Please keep me in your prayers during this sacred time, and I will keep you in mine. May we all be blessed with peace, happiness, and fulfillment,” Anam concluded.

3. Nida Yasir

Joining them is popular Pakistani television host and former actress Nida Yasir. “Duaon me yaad rakheaga, Leaving for Hajj, Kaha suna mauf,” she wrote on Instagram as she jetted off to Saudi Arabia.

She is currently in Madinah and shared several visuals from the holy city.

4. Reema Khan

Another Pakistani film personality Reema Khan, known for her contributions to Lollywood, also embarked on this spiritual journey. Check out her photos below.

Stars Who Performed Haj In Past Years

We also saw several celebrities from across the world who travelled to Saudi Arabia in past couple of years to perform Haj. The list includes former Indian actress Sana Khan, Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Adil Rashid, as well as Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, who performed Haj alongside his mother Zeenat Hussain in 2012.