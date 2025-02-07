Central Bank of India announces recruitment drive for 1000 posts

Hyderabad: The Central Bank of India has invited applications for 1,000 Credit Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online.

Important dates

Application Start Date: January 30, 2025

Application Deadline: February 20, 2025

Vacancy details

SC: 150 posts

ST: 75 posts

OBC: 270 posts

EWS: 100 posts

General: 405 posts

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD) from a recognized university.

The candidate should have a valid mark sheet or degree certificate at the time of registration.

Age limit

Candidates should be between 20 to 30 years (born between November 30, 1994, and November 30, 2004).

For more details and to apply, visit centralbankofindia.co.in before February 20, 2025.