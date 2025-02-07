Central Bank of India announces recruitment drive for 1000 posts

Zahed Farooqui | Updated: 7th February 2025 2:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Central Bank of India has invited applications for 1,000 Credit Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online.

Important dates

  • Application Start Date: January 30, 2025
  • Application Deadline: February 20, 2025

Vacancy details

  • SC: 150 posts
  • ST: 75 posts
  • OBC: 270 posts
  • EWS: 100 posts
  • General: 405 posts

Eligibility criteria

  • Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD) from a recognized university.
  • The candidate should have a valid mark sheet or degree certificate at the time of registration.

Age limit

  • Candidates should be between 20 to 30 years (born between November 30, 1994, and November 30, 2004).

For more details and to apply, visit centralbankofindia.co.in before February 20, 2025.

