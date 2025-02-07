Central Bank of India announces recruitment drive for 1000 posts

Hyderabad: The Central Bank of India has invited applications for 1,000 Credit Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online.
Important dates
- Application Start Date: January 30, 2025
- Application Deadline: February 20, 2025
Vacancy details
- SC: 150 posts
- ST: 75 posts
- OBC: 270 posts
- EWS: 100 posts
- General: 405 posts
Eligibility criteria
- Candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD) from a recognized university.
- The candidate should have a valid mark sheet or degree certificate at the time of registration.
Age limit
- Candidates should be between 20 to 30 years (born between November 30, 1994, and November 30, 2004).
For more details and to apply, visit centralbankofindia.co.in before February 20, 2025.