Central government to sell 50-year bonds for first time

Government plans to sell Rs 30,000 crore worth of 50-year bonds in the October to February period.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th September 2023 7:11 am IST
India Bharat
Representational photo

New Delhi: The Central government for the first time will sell 50-year bonds to meet the demand for longer dated securities from the country’s life insurance and pension fund segments.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

This comes as a major development in the country’s financial sector as a fast-growing middle-class looks for long-term financial security and retirement planning through such investments.

The new 50-year bonds, revealed in the borrowing plan released by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday, will add to the 30-year and 40-year tenor bonds that are being offered currently.

MS Education Academy

“Investor demand has been strong, supported by the expansion of the formal sector, with households allocating a higher share of financial savings in life insurance, pensions and provident funds,” Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC FIRST Bank wrote in a note.

The government plans to sell Rs 30,000 crore worth of 50-year bonds in the October to February period.

The Centre is sticking to its plan of borrowing Rs 6.55 lakh crore for the second half of the current financial year — or 42.45 per cent of its gross market borrowing of Rs 15.43 lakh crore for the full year.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 28th September 2023 7:11 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button