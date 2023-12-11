Central govt issues notice to SRK, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn

Allahabad: Bollywood actors in India have a huge influence on people and companies pay them hefty amounts to promote their brands. Various actors have featured in commercials for decades and companies have recorded a growth in selling their products due to this marketing technique.

Recently, the Central government has responded to a contempt petition in which it was mentioned that actors are promoting pan masala and gutka and it helps companies in the sale of tobacco which is injurious to health. Responding to a contempt petition, the Central government informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad Court that it has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar , Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies.

On Friday, the Center’s attorney told the High Court that the instant petition should be denied because the Supreme Court was also considering the same complaint. The government’s attorney briefed the court on Friday’s hearing regarding the Supreme Court’s review of the same case. The Supreme Court recommended that the current petition be dismissed. The following hearing was subsequently set for May 9, 2024 by the court.

A bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier ordered the Central government to determine the petitioner’s legal representation. The petitioner had initially argued that celebrities and other public figures who received prestigious awards but promoted gutka companies ought to be held accountable.

The petitioner claimed that the representation was made to the government on October 22 but that no action was taken. Following its hearing of the contempt petition, the high court sent a notice to the Central government’s Cabinet Secretary.