Central high level committee formed for Telangana-Andhra Pradesh water issues

Hyderabad: A high-level committee has been formed by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti to examine and address water related issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On July 16, 2025, a meeting was held between the Union Minister for Jal Shakti and the Chief Ministers of both states over the issue.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, the Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti approved the committee, and it will be headed by the Chairman of the Central Water Commission in New Delhi.

Senior officials and experts from the water resources departments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be part of the committee, which will also have representatives from the Krishna River Management Board, the Godavari River Management Board, the National Water Development Agency, and the Central Water Commission.

The responsibility of the committee is to examine key water management issues comprehensively and technically.

It will not only address concerns but also suggest solutions so that the sharing of water between the states can be done in an equitable and efficient way.

Apart from the mandate, a deadline of three months has also been imposed, within which the committee has to submit its report.